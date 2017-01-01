Welcome to Get Fit on Route 66

Get Fit on Route 66 takes you on a nostalgic, fun-filled ride from America’s Heartland to the West Coast. Buckle up and get ready for your road trip to a healthier you.

What is Get Fit on Route 66?

It’s an inspiring journey designed to help you get fit and have fun as you trace the famous route of this legendary highway — The Mother Road, Main Street of America — from the shores of Lake Michigan to the California Coast. Choose any physical activities you like… whether you’re a thrill seeker or prefer the familiar walk around the neighborhood, Get Fit on Route 66 will help you build a fitness habit to last a lifetime. You’ll also learn about other healthy habits.

How does it work?

Each day you choose the physical activity and record your time, then watch your vintage car move along the 2448 miles of America’s Highway — 1 minute of exercise equals 1 mile. The more you do, the faster you’ll go. For example, if you record 30 minutes of activity a day, 5 days a week, you’ll complete the program in approximately 16 weeks (most people take 12-17 weeks).

Who can participate?

Everyone. With suggested activities — everything from archery to yoga — there are choices for every fitness level. Try something new or stick with a favorite. If you’re just starting out, 15 minutes of exercise at a time may be your goal. As you progress, aim for 30 minutes or more each day.

What about team participation?

Being part of a team — as few as 4 members, with no upper limit — gives you added motivation to contribute to your own success as well as members of your group. The fun, friendly competition is designed to reinforce a consistent, lasting exercise habit. To learn more, read the Team 66 guidelines after registering, then form or join a team today!