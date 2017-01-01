Get Fit on Route 66 takes you on a nostalgic, fun-filled ride from America’s Heartland to the West Coast. Buckle up and get ready for your road trip to a healthier you.
It’s an inspiring journey designed to help you get fit and have fun as you trace the famous route of this legendary highway — The Mother Road, Main Street of America — from the shores of Lake Michigan to the California Coast.
Choose any physical activities you like… whether you’re a thrill seeker or prefer the familiar walk around the neighborhood, Get Fit on Route 66 will help you build a fitness habit to last a lifetime. You’ll also learn about other healthy habits.
Each day you choose the physical activity and record your time, then watch your vintage car move along the 2448 miles of America’s Highway — 1 minute of exercise equals 1 mile. The more you do, the faster you’ll go. For example, if you record 30 minutes of activity a day, 5 days a week, you’ll complete the program in approximately 16 weeks (most people take 12-17 weeks).
Everyone. With suggested activities — everything from archery to yoga — there are choices for every fitness level. Try something new or stick with a favorite. If you’re just starting out, 15 minutes of exercise at a time may be your goal. As you progress, aim for 30 minutes or more each day.
Being part of a team — as few as 4 members, with no upper limit — gives you added motivation to contribute to your own success as well as members of your group. The fun, friendly competition is designed to reinforce a consistent, lasting exercise habit.
To learn more, read the Team 66 guidelines after registering, then form or join a team today!
If you’re ready to start down the road to better health, click on the Register link now… and Get Fit on Route 66.
- contact us |
- faq |
- privacy |
- terms of use
- © 2017 Health Enhancement Systems